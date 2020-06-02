Even as the daily number of Covid-19 positive cases is on the increase, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan insisted there is no community spread in Kerala and no reason for any undue worry.

Vijayan said on Monday that 57 people turned positive, of which 28 came from within the country and 27 from outside the country.

"Even though we are yet to trace the origin of 30 people turning positive, statistics clearly show that there is no cluster spread in the areas of these 30 cases. Hence there need be no undue concern or worry and there is no community spread in our state," said Vijayan.

Starting January 30 when the first case was registered in the country at Thrissur, till Monday there have been 1,236 positive cases.

"We have recorded 10 deaths and at the moment 708 people are positive. As of now 1,38,397 are in isolation at homes or corona care centres, while 1,246 are in various hospitals. Five more hot spots were added taking the total to 121," said Vijayan and added that one reason why there is a spike in cases is because of people returning from abroad and within the country.