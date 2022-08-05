After the abrogation of Article 370, not even a single civilian has been killed in any law and order situation in the Union Territory.

Data shared by the Jammu and Kashmir Police revealed that not a single civilian was killed in any law and order situation in Kashmir after August 5, 2019 — when Article 370 was amended.

While Article 370 was amended on August 5, 2019, Article 35-A was abrogated in the Parliament and the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Despite threats given by some mainstream political parties and separatist groups against "touching" Article 35-A, the law and order situation remained well under control in Jammu and Kashmir during the last three years.

By ignoring instigating statements of the political leaders the people of Jammu and Kashmir have endorsed the decision of the Union Government to amend Article 370 and abrogate Article 35-A.

Kashmir Police gives comparative figures for pre and post-August 5, 2019 situation

The Kashmir Zone Police gave comparative figures of the violence three years before August 5, 2019, and three years later.

In a tweet titled "Security Scenario in Kashmir: Pre/Post Abrogation of Article 370", Kashmir police issued statistics of terror and law and order incidents in the Valley.

The Police informed that there were 438 law and order incidents from August 5, 2019, to August 4, 2022.

The number of such incidents from August 5, 2016, to August 4, 2019, was 3,686. The police claimed that no civilian was killed during the last three years after the J&K autonomy was scrapped.

It said three years before abrogation, 124 civilians were killed in law and order situations.

Similarly, no policeman has been killed during this time in the law and order incidents. Before August 5, 2019, six policemen were killed.

Police said the terror incidents have also come down during the last three years. From August 5, 2016, to August 4, 2019, 930 terror incidents were reported and in the last three years, the number of such incidents is 617.

Similarly, 290 security men (including policemen), and 191 civilians were killed from August 5, 2016, to August 4, 2019. In the next three years, the number of security forces killed was 174 and that of civilians was 110.