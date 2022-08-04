With the rollout of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), citizens of J&K will be able to get digital health identification cards for effective and timely medical care.

The ABDM was launched by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in September 2021 aiming to usher in a revolutionary change in India's healthcare system.

ABDM aims to develop and support the integrated digital health infrastructure across the country. It will bridge the existing gap amongst different stakeholders of the healthcare ecosystem through digital highways in J&K.

Recently after the rollout of ABDM in J&K, a separate directorate under the Directorate National Health Mission for smooth implementation of the mission was established.

"Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) will empower individuals with accurate information to enable informed decision making and increase accountability of healthcare providers, " said Additional Mission Director ABDM, Dr. Shafkat Hussain who has expertise and experience of managing important programmes and institutions in J&K Govt besides being certified Chief Information and Security Officer by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Government of India to make ABDM successful in J&K.

ABDM to establish state-of-the-art digital health systems

The ABDM envisages establishing state-of-the-art digital health systems, managing the core digital health data, and the infrastructure required for its seamless exchange.

An official said that it will create a system of personal health records, based on international standards, easily accessible to individuals and healthcare professionals and services providers, based on individual's informed consent besides promoting of development of enterprise-class health application systems with a special focus on achieving the sustainable development goals for health.

The official added that it is for the first time that the healthcare institutions and professionals in the private sector will actively participate with public health authorities in the building of ABDM through the combination of prescription and promotion.

The system will improve efficiency and effectiveness in health service delivery

The implementation of ABDM is expected to significantly improve the efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency of health service delivery. Patients will be able to securely store and access their medical records (such as prescriptions, diagnostic reports, and discharge summaries), and share them with health care providers to ensure appropriate treatment and follow-up. They will also have access to more accurate information on health facilities and service providers.

Further, they will have the option to access health services remotely through teleconsultation and e-pharmacy.

ABDM will also provide choices to individuals to access both public and private health services, facilitate compliance with laid down guidelines and protocols, and ensure transparency in the pricing of services and accountability for the health services being rendered.

Similarly, health care professionals across disciplines will have better access to patients' medical histories (with the necessary informed consent) for prescribing more appropriate and effective health interventions. The integrated ecosystem will also enable a better continuum of care.