Days after the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh imposed a ban on the sale, production and distribution of pan masala in the state due to coronavirus, Haryana follows suit and bans chewing gum and bubble gum use and sale in the state till June 30. This has been done to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

To prevent the transmission of coronavirus through spitting, the Haryana government has completely prohibited the sale and use of chewing gum and similar substances and has also asked the authorities to check and effectively implement the ban on gutkha and pan masala.

The order has been issued by the department's commissioner Ashok Kumar Meena. The order states that the coronavirus infection is transmitted through droplets and it is possible that chewing gums and similar substances might carry and spread the virus.

The ban on gutka and pan masala was ordered in Haryana in 2019 and this time the state Govt has directed the authorities to tighten the noose around offenders, both who are selling and the ones who are consuming these.

The decision has been taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Preventing coronavirus widespread

According to an official in the district's food and drugs control department, "It is a precautionary step to avoid transmission of coronavirus by a symptomatic patient through any of these items. People have the habit of spitting in front of others, which has to be avoided. To keep the situation under control at least for some time the prohibition has been imposed."

Around 13,000 persons are under surveillance due to COVID-19 in Haryana. Authorities said that this step might help them control the spread of coronavirus.

Haryana so far has 43 reported positive coronavirus cases and reported its first COVID-19 death on Thursday. A 67-year-old man from Ambala died at the PGIMER in Chandigarh.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, the number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2000 mark in India on Thursday while the death toll crossed the 50 mark. Globally, more than 44,000 people have died and about 900,000 have been infected by the virus.