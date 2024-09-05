Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Emergency lands in trouble. The film, which was set to release on September 6, 2024, will not be releasing as CBFC has not issued a certificate to the film.

The film has sparked controversy ever since the trailer was released. The movie, Emergency, is based on India's first Prime Minister Indira Gandhi when she imposed an emergency in India.

The film shows what happened during the Indira Gandhi government in 1975. The 21 months is considered a dark phase for Indian democracy. It also touches upon Mrs Gandhi's assassination and the Khalistan movement led by Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in the 1980s.

The script has been written by Kangana Ranaut and the film is co-produced by Zee Studios and the actor's Manikarnika Films.

Controversies surrounding Kangana Ranaut's movie 'Emergency'

The film has run into trouble after the religious body for Sikhs, alleging that it misrepresents Sikhs and sought a ban.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, an apex body managing Sikh religious institutions, has sent a legal notice to the film's producers. They have said that the movie misrepresents Sikhs and historical facts. A week after the film's trailer was released last month, Akal Takht and SGPC demanded an immediate ban on the movie.

Sikh Community headed to MP High Court to seek ban on film

On Tuesday, the Madhya Pradesh high court heard petitions filed by Sikh groups and they have claimed that Kangana Ranaut-starrer film Emergency contains scenes that may hurt their religious sentiments and may cause unrest. The court directed the censor board to consider the representation of the petitioner Sikh groups raising objections to the film before issuing the certificate to the movie.

CBFC Vs Bombay High Court

Kangana Ranaut said the Censor Board had put on hold the certificate issued to her film.

The makers of the movie 'Emergency', approached the Bombay High Court to seek the film's release and a censor certificate.

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court refused to order certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for the movie.

A division bench of Justices said that they cannot issue any directions as the Madhya Pradesh High Court has already ordered the censor board to consider objections to the movie before certifying it.

"The Madhya Pradesh HC has given the CBFC a direction. If we give any relief today then it would be directly in contravention to that order. We will be asking CBFC to breach another HC order if we pass any order today. We cannot do that. Judicial propriety demands that of us," the bench said.

The next hearing in the case will be held on September 19.

"We know that there is something else happening behind. We don't want to comment on it. The CBFC shall consider the objections and take a decision by September 18," it said.

Kangana Ranaut reacts

Kangana wrote, "Today I have become everyone's favourite target, this is the price you pay for awakening this sleeping nation, they don't know what I am talking about they have no clue why I am so concerned because they want peace, they don't want to take sides. They are cool, you know chilled!! Ha ha wish that poor soldier on the border had the same privilege of being cool, wish he didn't have to take sides , and consider Pakistanis/Chinese his enemies. He is protecting you while you can lust over terrorists or anti- nationals. Wish that young woman whose crime was only that she was alone on the road and was raped to pieces, she was probably a gentle and kind person who loved humanity but was her humanity reciprocated? Wish all the robbers and criminals were also having the same love and affection as this cool and sleeping generation but the truth of life is something else. Don't worry they are coming for you if some of us also become cool like you all they will get you and then you will know the importance of uncool people ."

Today I have become everyone’s favourite target, this is the price you pay for awakening this sleeping nation, they don’t know what I am talking about they have no clue why I am so concerned, because they want peace, they don’t want to take sides. They are cool, you know… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2024

She also shared the court's verdict and wrote, "High court has blasted censor for illegally withholding the certificate of #emergency."