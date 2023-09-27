Celebrity weddings are often lavish, exuberant, vibrant and full of life. Every celeb ensures that they are well coordinated and that their bridal couture is in sync, with a guest list minimal, no phone policy and no pictures getting leaked. Bollywood celeb weddings are extremely private in intimate, being public figures fans are always curious to know minute details of their favourite star's wedding. Be it Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Anushka Sharma and Virat to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. And the latest one is Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha.

The newlyweds looked ethereal in their wedding couture. They opted for ivory-hued outfits and their magical fairytale pictures were filled with immense love and joy.

Parineeti's kaleera tells a story

In fact, Parineeti's kaleera had several moments and a timeline of her relationship with Raghav, from the first time they had to chat to their meetings at the café and those little stars and moonlight moments were captured beautifully as a part of her wedding couture. Her veil had Raghav's name written in Devnagari script which symbolises love and togetherness.

Of late, Bollywood celebs have been options for ivory-hued outfits for the d-day. Be it Alia, Athiya and now Parineeti.

Fans loved Alia, Parineeti, Kiara and other newly married Bollywood bride's outfits however a section of netizens was disappointed as they missed the traditional red wedding lehenga or saree that brides wear for their wedding,

Netizens were quick to compare Parineeti's outfit with that of Alia and also slammed Manish Malhotra for having the same colour palate for all his Bollywood brides.

Netizens found similarities between Alia and Parineeti's wedding couture and revisited Katrina's red wedding attire and were left mesmerised once again.

Many were also of the view that being a Hindu marriage, the bride Parineeti didn't wear bindi which is an essential part of the tradition.

Let's take a look at the comments.

A user wrote, " Why is everyone after these pastel shaadis.. What happened to our colours!!!"

Another mentioned, "No bindi no bichhiya!! Just a photo shoot." ( No bindi, no toe ring).

Another wrote, "Look like all of them have only 1 designer and the designer has only 1 themee"

The next one wrote, "Hate this white wedding dress trend and also she must have considered "Bindi" out of fashion. Do one thing don't apply sindur on ur forehead too that will spoil her fashion may be.."

"I feel Indian brides look is incomplete without a bindi", mentioned the fourth one.

What did the bride and groom wear?

Parineeti opted for a Manish Malhotra bridal couture. She also wore a veil with Raghav's name embroidered on it in Devanagari. She completed her bridal look with stunning jewellery, including a necklace with uncut emeralds, earrings, a 'maang tikka', and 'haathphool'. Raghav on the other hand, complemented the bride and exuded elegance in pristine ivory Sherwani.

Inside videos and pictures from Raghav and Parineeti's lavish wedding

On Monday, Parineeti and Raghav in a joint post shared pictures on their social media.

The captioned it, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now."