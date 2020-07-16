Tens of high-profile Twitter accounts were hacked on Thursday, questioning the micro-blogging platform's security. From Elon Musk to Bill Gates and many others fell victim to an elaborate cyber attack on their official Twitter handles, which was then used for a Bitcoin scam. The scammers reportedly made over $100,000 in a matter of few minutes. Twitter is still investigating the issue and the source of the hack remains unknown as of this writing.

Claim

Amidst all the chaos on Twitter, where users were posting a list of hacked accounts, the name of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also appeared among those whose Twitter accounts were hacked. A screenshot showing Netanyahu's official Twitter handle tweeting the Bitcoin scam message in Israeli language went viral, suggesting his account was compromised.

Fact Check

IBTimes investigated if the sole non-English account of Netanyahu was indeed hacked and it appears there were no suspicious tweets from his account. As a matter of fact, the screenshot shared widely on social media platforms is fake. Note all accounts compromised so far this evening are in English

To keep the scam from going viral further, Twitter's verified accounts cannot tweet until the issue is resolved.