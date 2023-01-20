Amid much furore over reports regarding the Karnataka government banning the sale of condoms and contraceptive pills to minors, authorities have come out with a clarification that all they are trying to do is "create awareness".

It was reported on Thursday that the government has issued a circular to pharmacists across the state, banning the sale of condoms, oral contraceptives and anti-depressants to those below 18.

"Condoms and contraceptive pills are not meant for school children. Government promoted them to bring awareness and prevent sexually transmitted diseases. The new circular prohibits sale of condoms and contraceptive pills to minors," Bhagoji T Khanpure, the state drug controller, was also quoted as saying by The News Minute.

However, later in the day, the Drugs Control Department denied issuing such a circular. "We have not issued any circular to that effect. This has been reported wrongly in the media. What we are trying to do is create awareness by telling pharmacists to counsel minors who want to purchase condoms and oral contraceptives," Khanpure was later quoted as saying.

What led to this?

This comes in the backdrop of condoms, contraceptive pills, cigarettes, and lighters being found in the bags of students in some Bengaluru schools in November last year. In addition, cash and mobile were also found with students from classes 8 to 10 during "regular checks" by the schools.

The incident had created concern among parents, educators and officials and led to the Associated Management of Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) urging schools to conduct more such regular checks.

"We found condoms and oral contraceptive pills... and even alcohol in water bottles... in a few schools... foul language, acts of bullying were also observed (among) Class 5 students," KAMS general secretary D Sashi Kumar had said then.

According to news agency IANS, the schools had sent the children on a 10-day holiday. The management had decided to keep the information confidential and arrange counselling for the students and their parents.