The Advisory Board under the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has upheld the invocation of the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities (COFEPOSA) Act against Kannada actress Ranya Rao. This decision effectively prevents the filing of a bail petition on her behalf for one year from the date of her arrest.

The DRI has communicated this directive to the jail authorities, ensuring that Ranya Rao remains in custody. Ranya Rao, who was arrested on March 3 in connection with a gold smuggling case, has been in jail for over four months. Initially, she was granted bail by a special court, but due to the case being registered under a special law, she was not released.

The Central Economic Intelligence Bureau (CEIB), a nodal agency under the Ministry of Finance, invoked the COFEPOSA Act against her and other accused individuals based on a recommendation by the DRI, which is actively investigating the case. The COFEPOSA Act, a stringent law aimed at curbing smuggling activities, allows for the detention of individuals without bail for up to one year.

This provision has been a point of contention, as Ranya Rao's legal team had hoped to secure her release on bail. Her mother had even challenged the invocation of the COFEPOSA Act in court, arguing that the DRI failed to submit the charge sheet within the stipulated 60 days.

This argument initially led to the special court granting conditional bail to Ranya Rao and the second accused, Tarun Raju, on May 20. The court's decision to grant bail was based on the failure of the DRI to file the charge sheet within the required timeframe.

However, the Advisory Board, a statutory body within the DRI, reviewed the case and upheld the invocation of the COFEPOSA Act, effectively nullifying the bail granted by the special court. This decision underscores the seriousness with which the authorities are treating the gold smuggling case, which has significant implications for the accused.

The gold smuggling case, which involves a substantial amount of gold valued at Rs. 40 crore, has attracted considerable attention. The DRI, along with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), is conducting a thorough investigation into the matter. Additionally, the state government has formed a special team led by a senior IAS officer to probe the possible involvement of DGP Ramachandra Rao, Ranya Rao's stepfather, in the case. The team's report has been submitted to the government, adding another layer of complexity to the investigation.

The legal proceedings have been marked by several twists and turns. On May 13, the Karnataka High Court directed the Union government to file its objections within two weeks regarding the petition filed by Ranya Rao challenging the invocation of the COFEPOSA Act. The court adjourned the matter to June 3, providing a temporary reprieve for the accused. However, the Advisory Board's recent decision has effectively quashed any immediate hopes of bail for Ranya Rao.

The case has also highlighted the challenges faced by the legal system in dealing with complex smuggling cases. The invocation of the COFEPOSA Act, while necessary to prevent smuggling activities, has raised questions about the rights of the accused. Legal experts have pointed out that the failure to file a charge sheet within the stipulated timeframe should have resulted in the release of the accused on bail. However, the special provisions of the COFEPOSA Act have overridden this legal principle, leading to a prolonged detention for Ranya Rao.