Students of National Law University Odisha in Cuttack are on the third day of an indefinite protest alleging "administrative apathy" over poor infrastructure, arbitrary hostel rules, academic policies and a fee hike for incoming batches.

The protest, which commenced on July 24, is aimed towards finding specific solutions for the "abysmal state of one of the girls' hostel, the dilapidated state of the library building, prejudiced and arbitrary policies with regard to examinations and unexplained hike in fees with each upcoming batch, poor efforts to improve placements".

The students have sought special attention towards the poorly constructed girls' hostel, which has led to "the infestation of fungus, insects and constant flooding in corridors and rooms".

A statement released by the student body council of NLUO read, "Students have lived in these unhygienic conditions for an exasperating period of time and need visible change. They have taken recourse to every possible means and have been privy to every possible negotiation with the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar, to no avail."

The students also claimed that no basic repairs like lifting fallen trees, cleaning corridors and rooms in the academic block and the hostel took place after Cyclone Fani.

VC Srikrishna Deva Rao met the students in a general body meeting to address a few of the concerns on Thursday and Friday. "Take it for granted that the construction will be started," he said, adding that, "The progress should be slow."

He also said that the students shouldn't consider the hostel timings as a restraint. Regarding issues related to opacity in faculty evaluation, the VC said on Thursday that a committee would be formed to look into the matter but changed his stance on Friday. "I will talk to the faculty," he said.

The students termed his statements "weak promises" and resolved to continue the protest until they get a satisfactory response.