Nivetha Pethuraj, who had issued a strong statement following a fake bikini picture, has now done a bold photoshoot. Indeed, the actress' costume has raised eyebrows of a section of Tamil cine-goers.

A few photos of Nivetha Pethuraj wearing a blue t-shirt with black jeans are doing rounds on social media sites. Her snaps have now become the talk of the town as the actress will be seen in a never-before avatar.

It may be recalled that in May a photo of a model and budding actress was doing the rounds claiming that Nivetha Pethuraj had sported a two-piece bikini for the first time. The woman in the picture had close resemblances to Pethuraj, which created confusions in the mind of the netizens.

She clarified it in a strongly-worded press release where she wrote, "For the past few days some section of the media were constantly using the images of some aspiring artiste and had been using my name, thus creating an impression that it was me who is seen in that picture. This was brought to my notice by many calls from well wishers and friends. This deliberate attempt to malign my image has hurt me very badly. [sic]"

Nivetha Pethuraj is a model and actress who entered the film industry with Nelson Venkatesan's Oru Naal Koothu. In a short span of time, she has worked in over seven movies. She has acted in Telugu movie called Mental Madhilo, which stars Sree Vishnu.

Jayam Ravi's science-fiction thriller Tik Tik Tik remains her big project in her career till date. She is now gearing up for the release of Vijay Anthony's Thimiru Pudichavan.