Nivetha Pethuraj seems to have landed in trouble for carrying a mobile inside Meenakshi Temple in Madurai. She had posted a few pictures and videos of her in the temple premises, which goes against a court order and temple rules.

The ban on carrying mobiles into the temple came into existence following an order from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. It had directed the temple administration to ban the use of mobile phones inside the premises in February 2018.

Nivetha Pethuraj had recently paid a visit to the Madurai Meenakshi temple with her friend and she shared her excitement on her Instagram by posting a picture. She also allegedly shared a few videos which were recorded inside the temple premises.

However, some of her followers immediately raised objections and questioned her whether she was not aware of the ban on the mobile in the temple. Some wondered about the temple authorities' double standards.

The devotees are supposed to keep their mobile phones in lockers before entering the temple.

Meanwhile, those pictures and videos have been apparently removed from her account to avoid landing in a serious trouble.

On the professional front, she has a few interesting projects in her kitty. Her next movie is Venkat Prabhu's Party. She is working in Prabhu Deva's Pon Manickavel and Vishnu Vishal's Jagajaala Killadi and has recently bagged Vijay Sethupathi's next film to be directed by Vijay Chandar.