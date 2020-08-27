Nivedith Gajapathy, A Travel Writer & Content Creator who travels the world for a living and has been doing it since 2008 as one of the oldest Bloggers & influencers in India. He is known on Social media and blog as '#MacroTraveller'

Nivedith G an Indian travel, Lifestyle & Fitness Influencer who has Travelled 30 countries & 23 States in India. He has been ranked as top 10 Travel influencers in India and collaborated with 3000+ Campaigns.

A Social Media Maverick & Digital Marketing Entrepreneur by profession. Founded GVMediatech in 2015, A leading influencer & digital marketing firm in India.

He contributes for many leading publications as a travel & Lifestyle Writer.

#MacroTraveller was invited for #OSCARS 2018, An Indian Blogger to cover it officially in 2018.

#MacroTravellerRoadTrip did an inter-country road trip in Car from #BLR2Bhutan 7000 km in 3 weeks in 2019.

He represented India in AirAsia Bloggers Community meets 2016 in Jakarta where the top 50 bloggers across the globe.

He Won Best Hotel coverage award by Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) international Travel conference with 30 top international bloggers.

He Won the best photography award by Malaysia Tourism at Earthys 2019 in Sabah.

He Won the Best Lifestyle Blogger 2017 by Social Samosa and Better Homes & Gardens India.

He Won the Best Lifestyle Blogger 2017 by Food Bloggers Association of India

#MacroTraveller has been one of the top Social Media influencers who has been invited to cover prestigious events as an official blogger & Social media influencer for OSCARS 2018, IIFA, IFFI, Auto Expo, Social Media Week, IPL, Cricket world cup, Fan Advisory Board for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Official Fan of Rajasthan Royals.

He has worked with various Tourism boards such as Austria Tourism, Sharjah Tourism, Singapore Tourism, Taiwan Tourism, Mauritius Tourism, Turkey Tourism, Srilanka Tourism, Madhya Pradesh Tourism, Thailand tourism, Dubai tourism, Hong Kong Tourism, Goa Tourism, UP Tourism, Malaysia Tourism, Hong Kong tourism, Macau Tourism.

Follow Nivedithg on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nivedithg/

He has lost 47 kgs in 7 months and most of it during the lockdown. He had an unhealthy lifestyle that led him to obesity and he had touched 126.6 kgs in January 2020. He has lost 47 kgs from 126.6 Kgs to 79 kgs as of today. While the whole country was staying indoors, he has been working on his health and running 15 km indoors and eating clean. He has never tried keto or any fancy diet or went to the gym.