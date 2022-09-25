The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) appointed Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to J&K LG Manoj Sinha, as Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser, Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD).
The official order issued on Sunday with immediate effect, posted 1996 UP cadre IAS officer, currently on inter-cadre deputation, by temporarily upgrading a vacant post of Joint Secretary and Financial Advisor in the Ministry.
"Nitishwar Kumar, IAS (UP:96), presently on inter-cadre deputation, as Additional Secretary & Financial Adviser, Ministry of Women and Child Development, by temporarily upgrading a vacant post of Joint Secretary & Financial Adviser in the Ministry," reads the order.
Eight other bureaucrats get new postings
Besides Nitishwar Kumar, the ACC also approved the appointments of eight other bureaucrats, of which six are IAS officers, one IRS and one ICAS of different cadres. Details of the new postings are given below:
- Rajendra Kumar, IAS (TN:92), Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology posted as Director General, Employees' State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour & Employment in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary.
- Ashish Srivastava, IAS (MP:92), Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has been posted as Adviser, Inter State Council Secretariat, Ministry of Home Affairs in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary.
- V. Radha, IAS (MH:94), Additional Secretary. Department for Promotion of industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry posted as Additional Secretary, NITI Aayog.
- Ranjana Chopra, IAS (OR:94), presently in the cadre, posted as Additional Secretary & Financial Adviser, Ministry of Culture.
- T. Natarajan, IAS (GJ:96), awaiting posting, posted as Additional Secretary Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance.
- V. Hekali Zhimomi, IAS (UP:96), Joint Secretary, Department of Health & Family Welfare as Additional Secretary, Department of Health & Family Welfare.
- Satya Srinivas, IRS (C&IT:91), Additional Secretary, NATGRID, MHA posted as Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry.
- Jaideep Kumar Mishra, ICAS:93, Additional Secretary. Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology posted as Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.