The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) appointed Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to J&K LG Manoj Sinha, as Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser, Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD).

The official order issued on Sunday with immediate effect, posted 1996 UP cadre IAS officer, currently on inter-cadre deputation, by temporarily upgrading a vacant post of Joint Secretary and Financial Advisor in the Ministry.

"Nitishwar Kumar, IAS (UP:96), presently on inter-cadre deputation, as Additional Secretary & Financial Adviser, Ministry of Women and Child Development, by temporarily upgrading a vacant post of Joint Secretary & Financial Adviser in the Ministry," reads the order.

Eight other bureaucrats get new postings

Besides Nitishwar Kumar, the ACC also approved the appointments of eight other bureaucrats, of which six are IAS officers, one IRS and one ICAS of different cadres. Details of the new postings are given below: