The government of India has approved the appointment of Hirdesh Kumar, IAS, for the post of Deputy Election Commissioner of ECI. Kumar was previously J&K's Chief Electoral Officer, a position which is now vacant.

Kumar has been appointed as Dy Election Commissioner, ECI, for a period of five years or until further orders with pay at Level 14 in the Pay Matrix. The 1999 AGMUT cadre IAS officer was appointed as the J&K CEO in March 2020.

Hirdesh Kumar is new ECI's Dy Election Commissioner; 3 IAS officers shortlisted for J&K CEO

With Kumar's new appointment, the J&K CEO post lays vacant. As per sources, three names have been shortlisted for the new CEO of J&K. One of the three IAS officers will be chosen for the post and an order is expected soon.

