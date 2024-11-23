Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 6,199 projects under the Rural Works Department worth Rs 8,837.77 crore.

An event in this regard was held in the Chief Minister's residence at 1 Anne Marg.

Rural Works Department Minister Ashok Chaudhary and other senior officials were present at the event.

The projects include the construction of 176 bridges and 10,000 kilometres of road.

Among the completed projects, the Chief Minister inaugurated 1,773 rural paths and 36 bridges spanning 2,976 kilometres, constructed for Rs 2,348 crore.

Additionally, the Chief Minister launched the construction of 4,250 rural paths totalling 7,493 kilometres and 140 bridges, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 6,510 crore. These initiatives aim to reduce travel time from remote areas to the state capital, Patna, to five hours.

The Rural Works Department was also undertaking the ambitious task of building 25,000 kilometres of rural roads with a budget of Rs 20,000 crore, a project that includes a seven-year maintenance provision. Bihar is the first state to introduce such an extensive maintenance-inclusive road scheme, marking a significant stride in improving rural connectivity and infrastructure.

Bihar, with approximately 1,20,000 kilometres of rural roads under the jurisdiction of the Rural Works Department, was set to see a significant transformation in its rural connectivity.

Under the Chief Minister Rural Bridge Scheme, recently approved by the Nitish Kumar government, bridges up to 100 metres will be constructed to enhance connectivity in remote areas.

The inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony for projects worth thousands of crores was expected to improve infrastructure and quality of life in rural regions.

These projects will facilitate smoother transportation and create employment opportunities, boosting economic activity in these areas.

(With inputs from IANS)