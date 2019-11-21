The rumour mills are abuzz with claims that self-styled Godman Nithyananda has fled India. The Gujarat Police has requested a detailed report from the Foreign Ministry on Swami Nithyananda and has also intensified search operations after two girls went missing from the controversial 'godman's' school.

An FIR has already been registered against Nithyananda on charges of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram in Ahmedabad. The state police have also arrested two women disciples of Nithyananda, identified as Sadhvi Pranpriyananda and Priyatatva Riddhi Kiran. Both the women disciples have allegedly kidnapped at least four children and kept them in illegal confinement in a flat and used them as child labourers to promote activities of the ashram and collect donations.

The two women disciples are responsible for running the ashram "Yogini Sarvagyapeetham".