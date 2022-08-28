Taking a lesson from the 2016 infamous clashes on the campus, authorities of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has asked its students not to watch today's India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match in groups or post anything related to the match on social media platforms.

Notice in this regard has been issued by the Dean Students' Welfare NIT in which clear directions have been issued to the students living in hostels to remain in their rooms during the match.

"During the matches, the students are directed to remain in their allotted rooms and do not allow a group of other students to enter their rooms and watch the matches in groups. If a group of students were watching a match in a particular room, then the students of that particular room will be debarred from the institute's hostel accommodation," the notice reads.

Rs 5000 fine for watching the match in groups

The notice reads, "Students are aware that a cricket series involving various nations is going on in the Dubai International Stadium. Students are hereby directed to take sports as a game and do not create any kind of indiscipline in the institute or hostel".

"If there is a group of students watching the match in a particular room, a fine of at least Rs 5,000 will be imposed on all the students involved," the NIT administration warned.

The students have also been directed to avoid posting any material related to the match on social media platforms. Furthermore, they have been instructed not to step out of the hostel rooms during or after the match.

March 31, 2016 clashes took an ugly turn

During the 2016 T-20 World Cup, the NIT campus in Srinagar witnessed bloody clashes between local and non-local students.

Clashes erupted when some students celebrated India's defeat in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup against West Indies on March 31, 2016. Another group of students opposed those who were celebrating India's defeat which ultimately led to bloody clashes.

On the very next, the atmosphere at the institute was charged with hundreds of local students protesting against those who celebrated India's defeat.

Police fired tear gas shells and used baton charge to disperse the groups and authorities decided to close down the institution until further notice.

Clashes snowballed into a major issue, leading to non-local students demanding that the campus be shifted out of the Valley.