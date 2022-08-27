Citing "health issues", National Conference president and former Chief Minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Saturday skipped his appearance before the Court in the much-publicized Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKSC) scam.

Taking cognizance of the complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Dr. Farooq Abdullah Abdullah and others in the J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) money laundering case, the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar had issued him a summons on July 23 to appear on August 27.

Over one month time was given to Dr. Abdullah to appear before the court in this scam, which came into the limelight in the year

According to reports, as the case, before the court of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar was called, Abdullah's lawyer Ishtiyaq Ahmad Khan said the NC chief is not able to attend the court due to "health issues".

Court directs Farooq to appear on September 26.

As Dr. Farooq Abdullah's lawyer cited health issues for absent his client in the hearing, the Court told the lawyer that Dr. Abdullah should be present in the court on the next date of hearing, which is listed on September 26. The lawyer assured it that the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister will attend that hearing.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a complaint against Dr. Abdullah and others in the JKCA money laundering case.

Infamous J&K Cricket Association scam

The scam came to light ten years ago when Muhammad Aslam Goni, the then JKCA managing committee chairman, lodged an FIR with the police on March 10, 2012, against Ahsan Mirza and Mohammad Saleem Khan - the then JKCA general secretary and chief administrative officer respectively - accusing the duo of pushing the funds into bogus bank accounts created in the name of the association.

From 2006 to 2012, the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) had given an amount of Rs 113 crore to the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association as a grant for the promotion of cricket in J&K. Of this, Rs. 43.69 crore was allegedly siphoned off and misappropriated by some office-bearers of the Association.

It was alleged that during this period, the then president of Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association Dr. Farooq Abdullah connived with the treasurer of JKCA and others to siphon off the funds. Mir Manzoor Gazanfar, who resigned as the treasurer of JKCA in 2008, had claimed that Dr. Abdullah visited his hotel in Srinagar and made him sign blank cheques.

Gazanfar alleged that Dr. Farooq Abdullah came with Ehsan Mirza, the then general secretary of JKCA, and forced him (Gazanfar) to sing some blank cheques.

Ehsan Mirza is also accused of defrauding the association of over Rs 30 crore after allegedly opening bogus bank accounts on its behalf. He was later sacked on charges of embezzlement. He, however, claims that he has been made a scapegoat.