Nissan Terrano Sport edition is a pure cosmetic job

Offered only with the 84bhp diesel version

Adds new body decals, all-black roof wrap and pillars, and new wheel-arch claddings

Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. has launched Terrano Sport, a special edition to its popular SUV priced at Rs 12,22,260 (ex-showroom Delhi). The limited-run version of the Terrano SUV is offered only with the 84bhp diesel version.

Nissan claims the Sport special edition is a celebration of people who continuously strive to excel at their game be it sports or life. The Terrano Sport edition comes with new body decals, all-black roof wrap, black wrapped pillars and new wheel-arch claddings. The special edition also gets stripes on the hood, fenders, rear bumper, and front and rear doors. Another important addition on the exterior is the LED Daytime Running Lamps placed neatly on the front grille. On the inside, new crimson-stitched seat covers and floor mats are the highlights.

The Terrano Sport edition also gets dual tone interior, 7-inch touchscreen navigation system, steering mounted audio and phone control, touch lane change indicator, dual airbags, ABS and EBD with BA (Electronic Brake-force Distribution with Braking Assistance).

The special edition of the SUV also features Nissan Connect, an integrated information and communication platform that connects with the customer's smartphone. Nissan claims this mobility package comes with over 50 features and 3 years of free services providing best-in-class safety, security and convenience. Geo-fencing, speed alert, curfew alert, nearby pit stops, locate my car and share my car Location are some of its notable features.

In addition to Terrano Sport, the SUV is also offered in 1.6-litre petrol engine and 1.5 diesel engines in two states of tunes — 84bhp and 108bhp. The mills come mated with a five-speed manual gearbox and 6-speed MT and AMT gearbox options.