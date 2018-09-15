As the festive season in India has started, carmakers have begun launching special edition variants of their vehicles to make the most of increased sales during the period. Japanese carmaker Nissan is the new automaker to join the club with the Sunny special edition.

Nissan Sunny special edition is a pure cosmetic job and it has been priced at Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition comes with black roof wrap, black wheel covers and new rear spoilers. The sedan has been further glamourized with body decals in red and black at shoulder line and bottom of the doors.

Inside the cabin, the all-black upholstery has been highlighted with contrasting red coloured touches. The Sunny special edition also boats of NissanConnect tech. It is an integrated connected car technology that offers features like geo-fencing, speed alert, curfew alert, nearby pit-stops, Locate My Car and Share My Car Location options. The limited edition version also comes packed with 6.2-inch touchscreen AVN with Phone mirroring, keyless entry and push-stop-start via intelligent Key, and 'Lead Me to Car' which guides passengers to their car.

Nissan India offers the Sunny Special in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1498cc, HR15 petrol engines come mated to an X-tronic CVT gearbox while the 1461cc k9k Dci diesel engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Nissan Sunny offers a fuel efficiency of 22.71kmpl. On the safety front, the Sunny offers anti-lock braking (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), and brake assist (BA) in all grades with dual front and side airbags.

"The Nissan Sunny is our flagship sedan and has enjoyed immense customer loyalty over the years. As a company that is always on the lookout for customer feedback, we are proud to present the Sunny Special Edition, an embodiment of this customer-centric product philosophy, smart technological upgrades and best-in-class spacious interiors that make it a perfect car for customers looking for a sophisticated driving experience," said Hardeep Singh Brar, Director Sales, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd.