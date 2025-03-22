Nisha Rawal might have stayed away from paparazzi in the last few months but that hasn't impacted her fan following. The diva continues to enjoy a loyal and wide fanbase. Nisha was recently spotted visiting Bigg Boss contestants Sara and Arfeen Khan's iftar party. Dressed in a wine coloured Anarkali suit, the actress aced the traditional look.

Nisha was accompanied by her little son at the do. As the two were surrounded by paps, Nisha's son couldn't stop showing his love and affection towards his mother. The little boy kept on showering his mother with kisses. The adorable sight melted our hearts but not everyone was pleased. One section on social media couldn't digest the innocent act.

Trolls attack with vile comments

"The child needs some serious counselling... this isn't right, he ain't a toddler," wrote a user. "Is he son?" another user asked. "Such an indiscipline child," read a comment. "Why isn't she stopping her son?" another person asked. "What kind of a child is that?" were some more comments on the video doing the rounds.

Trolls have hit a new low by trying to give this cute son and mother moment another name. When in reality, its just a tender and unfiltered moment between a mother and her child. However, there were many who came out in support of the Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki actress.

Many come to the rescue

"What's the problem?? She birthed him. He is just a kid and a part of her body.. GROW UP" a person reasoned. "What a society...they can't spare mother and sons bonding...what can we expect from the society," another person opined. "Why people hating her just because of his child behaviour, well a son will always a son for mother and it's for son so proud of her," read a comment.

"I really don't get people commenting nasty things. Go get a kid first," was one more of the comments on the video. What do you have to say about the video?