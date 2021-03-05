The IT department raided Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap's properties in Mumbai and Pune. Ever since the news broke out, many have questioned the government for targeting the two celebs. Many have claimed that they are being harrassed because of their strong viewpoints against the ruling party. The offices and residences of the two celebs, along with Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena's properties have been thoroughly searched. IT raids were conducted to look for tax fraud and tax evasion.

Now, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reacted to the allegations. Reacting to the allegations of the two being targeted for standing against Modi regime, the FM reminded everyone that the two celebs had been raided earlier too. "When raids happen on an individual when previous government raided them then there was no problem but in this government, it becomes an issue. Please look back, in 2013 too, there were raids on the same person," Sitharaman said at a press conference today.

Kiren Rijiju reacts

Taapsee Pannu's beau and Badminton star Mathias Boe also reacted to the IT riads and urged Kiren Rijiju to do something. He tweeted, "Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing Flag of India for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile, I-T department is raiding Taapsee's houses back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents. @KirenRijiju please do something."

Responding to his tweet, the Sports Minister has asked him to focus on individual professional duties. He tweeted, "Law of the land is supreme and we must abide by that. The subject matter is beyond yours and my domain. We must stick to our professional duties in the best interest of Indian Sports."

While many celebs have condemned the IT raids at these celebs' home and properties, few have said that it shouldn't bother anyone if they are right.