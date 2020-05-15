The Finance Ministry on Friday, May 15, is set to announce the third installment of measures being taken to revive the economy hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. The measures are a part of Rs 20 lakh economic booster announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12.

The Centre has already announced relief measures to deal with issues faced by the migrant workers, realty estate sector, street vendors, farmers, and small traders.

Live Updates of FM Sitharaman's press conference on measures to revive the economy:

The third tranche focuses on agriculture and allied activities -- fishing, animal husbandry, and food processing, says FM Sitharaman.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman will be announcing 11 measures today, of which 8 of them relate to strengthening infrastructure, capacities and building better logistics, while the rest 3 will pertain to governance and administrative reforms.

New scheme has been launched for interest subvention at the rate of 2% per annum to dairy cooperatives for 2020-21 aimed at unlocking Rs 5,000 crores additional liquidity, benefitting 2 crore farmers: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman