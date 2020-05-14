Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the second installment of measures being taken to revive the economy hit by Covid-19. The measures are a part of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12.

Live updates on FM Sitharaman's press conference:

Today's initiatives focus on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, the self-employed and small farmers, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Direct Support to Farmers and Rural Economy provided post-Covid-19 as part of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Package: FM Sitharaman

Liquidity Support to farmers and rural economy provided post-Covid-19 as part of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Package: Finance Minister

The central government has permitted the state governments to utilise SDRF for setting up shelter for migrants.

The Centre has also released Rs 11,002 crore of its contribution in advance to all States on 3rd April

FM Sitharaman announces MGNREGA support to returning migrants. Over 14.6 crore MNREGA person days have been generated till yesterday, 40-50% higher compared to last May. Work has been offered to 2.33 crore wage seekers in 1.87 lakh gram panchayats.

Free Food grain supply to migrants for 2 months. About 8 crores migrants to benefit from this. Rs 3,500 crore will be spent on this intervention for 2 months

Migrant Workers/Urban Poor to have Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC): Government will launch a scheme under PM Awas Yojna. This will convert government-funded housing in the cities into affordable rental housing complexes under PPP model, says the Finance Minister.

Government to support nearly 50 lakh street vendors

Rs 5,000 crore Special Credit Facility for street vendors

Government to extend the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) up to March 2021; 2.5 lakhs middle income families to benefit during 2020-21