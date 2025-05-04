Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor's mother, Nirmal Kapoor, passed away on Friday, May 2, due to age-related illness. She was 90 years old. According to reports, she breathed her last at around 5:45 PM at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

The Kapoor family issued a statement hours after her demise. Since then, paparazzi have been stationed outside their Lokhandwala residence, capturing celebrities arriving to pay their last respects.

In addition to family members like Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anil, Boney, and Sanjay Kapoor, other celebrities such as Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and sisters Kareena and Karisma Kapoor were also seen visiting the house.

Several photos and videos have gone viral, showing the Kapoor family visibly devastated by Nirmal Kapoor's passing. Sonam Kapoor appeared teary-eyed, while Ananya Panday was seen breaking down. Netizens criticised the paparazzi for capturing the grieving faces of celebrities, calling it a breach of privacy and insensitive.

One particular video that went viral showed an emotional Khushi Kapoor mourning the loss of her grandmother while seated in the living room. The paparazzi zoomed in on a visibly shaken Khushi, who was disturbed by their presence. Upon noticing the photographers, she signalled her team to shut the door.

The clip quickly circulated online, prompting widespread outrage. Social media users condemned the paparazzi's behaviour, calling it an unacceptable invasion of privacy and a display of insensitivity.

Many also pointed out that celebrities, despite living in the public eye, deserve privacy and respect during times of personal loss.

A user wrote, "Why the hell are you zooming at her at such a time?"

Another user mentioned, "Why r u recording her in such way?"

The third one said, "Zooming into someone's living room! Isn't that a breach to privacy.."

The fourth one said, "Leave them alone guys not everything is Paps material," suggested a fan.

"Have some decency and respect people's privacy in times of mourning," read a comment.

The funeral of late Nirmal Kapoor took place earlier today (Saturday, May 3), at around 11:30 AM, at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai's Vile Parle.