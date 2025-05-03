'Mistake, No Intent..':Virat Kohli issues clarification after liking Avneet Kaur's hot Pictures from Goa

Social media can be both a boon and a curse. Most of us have the habit of mindlessly doomscrolling through Instagram and habitually liking photos, but sometimes, this seemingly harmless action often lands us in trouble.

This is exactly what happened to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who recently found himself at the center of controversy after reports surfaced claiming he liked and then unliked a bold photo posted by actor and content creator Avneet Kaur.

What happened?

On April 30, Avneet Kaur shared a series of bold pictures on Instagram. In the viral photos, she wore a green crop top paired with a printed wrap skirt, confidently flaunting her midriff.

What caught netizens' attention was Virat Kohli's like on these photos. Avneet Kaur's fan pages took a screenshot and shared it on multiple social media platforms.

Apart from that, a screen grab showing Virat's like on Avneet's post was soon shared on Reddit, wherein netizens were quick to comment on Virat's activity.

A section of netizens began trolling Virat and speculating wildly about his motives. Taking notice of the buzz, Virat issued a clarification on social media.

In an Instagram Story, he explained that while clearing his feed, a like may have been registered by mistake. He emphasised that he had no intent behind the action and urged fans not to read too much into it.

His note read, "I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for understanding."

Despite his explanation, a section of netizens remained sceptical. Some believe his account is managed by a team, and the like could have been accidental on their part.

On the professional front

Virat Kohli is currently busy playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL. The team is in excellent form, having won 7 out of 10 matches. RCB is currently placed second on the table, level on points with Mumbai Indians, but trailing Hardik Pandya's side on Net Run Rate.