After Nirbhaya's convicts were hanged this morning, the citizens are venting out anger and frustration for the convicts' lawyer, AP Singh, for questioning Nirbhaya's character. This has outraged people with many comments coming in now questioning the lawyer's statement.

While talking to media persons today, he lashed out at Nirbhaya's parents saying that they didn't even know where their daughter was and with whom till 12 in the night. Pawan Gupta, one of the convicts in the case, had filed a petition against the rejection of his mercy plea by the President and he was seeking a stay on execution. The petition was rejected and the convicts were finally hanged.

In this case, justice was delayed as AP Singh did all he could in his means to protect and save his clients. But justice prevailed and the four rapists met their fate today.

What AP Singh said in the video

AP Singh is seen clearly in a video saying that Pawan's mother is a handicap and she just wants to meet her child, after all she has borne her child for nine months and you all are dancing around for one mother (Nirbhaya's mother) for over seven years. When he was asked that wasn't Nirbhaya's mother a mother too? To this he said, "Should I not ask her mother what the girl was doing with the boy so late at night? It is part of the evidence. I wasn't saying they had a brother-sister relationship or they were out to celebrate rakhi. All I said was that they are friends. Now in their society, boyfriend-girlfriend relation must be praiseworthy, but not in the culture I come from."

The netizens came out in the open questioning AP Singh's mind to be passing such misplaced statements. They even accused him for shielding the four convicts till they were hanged.

This is not the first time this has happened. The lawyer had questioned the Supreme Court for rejecting Pawan Gupta's petition. "If the Court can't put stay on Death punishment of these 4 innocent people, they should hang me too. I can't live without them," he had said.

After waiting for 7 long years, the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya case were hanged at Tihar Jail by hangman Pawan Jallad today at 5.30 am. Adv Seema Khushwaha and Nirbhaya's parents were applauded for the battle that they fought bravely.