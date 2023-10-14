One of the most prestigious and covered fashion shows the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI is underway. Celebs have slayed on the ramp putting their best fashion foot forward. From newly-wed Parineeti Chopra to Disha Patani to Rana Da, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saba Azad made head-turning appearances on the ramp.

Malaika Arora makes a stunning appearance in a jaw-dropping outfit

On Day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI Malaika Arora walked the runway serving major boss lady vibes.

Malaika made a stunning entrance as she combined power and sensuality while wearing a stunning pantsuit.

She gave a modern touch to her pant-suit look. Ditching the shirt, she opted for a seductive bralette The outfit included a stunning blazer that demanded attention, and superbly structured trousers that highlighted her figure. Looking, sharp, suave she seized the ramp like a true Boss.

Looking chick and smart in high-pointed heels.

However, netizens were left unimpressed with her outfit. They trolled the actor for going braless and trying to be seductive on the ramp.

A user wrote, "Why did she go braless?"

Another mentioned, " What was the need for showing cleavage"

On the personal front, Malaika is dating actor Arjun Kapoor.

About Malaika and Arjun

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for over four years now. The "Chaaiya Chaaiya" girl was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan. They are parents to son Arhaan Khan, who is 20. The two divorced in 2017 and are co-parenting their son.