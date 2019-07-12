Director Caarthick Raju's Telugu movie Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene (NVNN) starring Sundeep Kishan and Anya Singh has received positive reviews and good rating from audience.

Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene is a romantic suspense thriller. Director Caarthick Raju has written the script and dialogues for the movie, which has been produced by Dayapannem and Vijisubramanian under the banners of Venkatadari Talkies. The flick has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.06 hours.

Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene story: The film opens in the year 2035 and a psychologist (Murali Sharma) narrates a story of a couple named Rishi and Diya (Sundeep Kishan and Anya Singh), who faces a series of eerie incidents after a car accident. How the couple tries to get this mystey unraveled forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Caarthick Raju has penned an interesting thriller story for Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene. The first half is full of mystery and supernatural element. At times it has a slow narration, but interval twist sets the tone right for an engaging second half. The climax is quite thrilling, say the audience.

Performances: As disturbed couple, Sundeep Kishan and Anya Singh have delivered brilliant performance and the chemistry between the two is the highligt of the film. Posani Krisha Murali's comic timing is good and asset of the film. Murali Sharma and other supporting artistes have also done justice to their roles, say the viewers.

Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter and continue to see audience's response.

BennySpeaks‏ @benny_speaks

#NVNN starts off with a decent 1st half but has a very bad 2nd half. It has an interesting storyline but the director spoils it with his lackluster narration & cinematic liberty.Music is jus OK while BGM & DOP work are good @sundeepkishan's search for a Hit continues. Safe Skip

Venkyreviews‏ @venkyreviews

#NVNN #NinuVeedaniNeedanuNene One time watch at best! Cinemalo peddhaga emi ledhu expect some interesting moments here and there. Can wait for DVD Sundeep ippudu vunna current hero's lo weakest script selection and judgement

Sai Krishna‏ @shirursaikrish1

Wow!!! Mind-blowing movie..Great comeback @sundeepkishan .. climax scene made me so emotional.. @vennelakishore Kaka nuvu thopu #NVNN

Shailender singh bahadur‏ @shailenderbunny

Great concept interesting story.. rocking bgm by @MusicThaman awesome locations... Good story and direction... @caarthickraju #NinuVeedaniNeedanuNene @karnatiramu @sivacherry9 @sundeepkishan

Manj‏ @manojvalluri

Quiet interesting & engaging first half #NinuVeedaniNeedanuNene .. Selected a good script @sundeepkishan bhayya. Very well executed. Sundeep, story, Posani comedy are the best ! New age genre movies are coming in Telugu cinema. Congrats team #NinuVeedaniNeedanuNene. +ve's: @sundeepkishan performance @caarthickraju story, Thrilling elements, #Posani @vennelakishore @anyasinghoff are perfect in their roles. @MusicThaman BGM Watch this weekend I should particularly mention abt the sentiment scenes in 2ndhalf which everyone connects & takes it to their personal life.Definitely the family audience like the film.The best performance from @sundeepkishan and drives the entire film on his shoulders #NinuVeedaniNeedanuNene

MaD MaX 07‏ @__Fury__Road

1st half kummings, @MusicThaman Bayya bgm rocksa interval twist major 2nd half parents sentiment emotional connections movie peaks hit kottinav bro @sundeepkishan #NinuVeedaniNeedanuNene

Vinay‏ @Coolest_Vinay

#NinuVeedaniNeedanuNene First half - ok Interval twist bagundhi First half - Anni scenes expected Suspence em anipinchaledu Kani thaman bgm tho scenes ni elevate cheyadu #NinuVeedaniNeedanuNene

Survi‏ @PavanSurvi

A short film of 10 minutes or an ad film of 3 minutes, would have sufficed for this concept of don't drive carelessly. Road safety film that drags on and on testing our patience. A very good premise wasted completely with needless scenes. #NinuVeedaniNeedanuNene

Vijayanand. Keetha‏ @anandapmedia

spine-chilling #NinuVeedaniNeedanuNene first half. Brilliantly made. Never before in our screens. అద్దంలో మీ ముఖం చూసుకోండి వెళ్ళండి @sundeepkishan @caarthickraju @anyasinghoff @vennelakishore @MusicThaman @vstudiosoffl @beyondmediapres @sivacherry9 #NVNN

Mahender27‏ @Mahender271

Another Hit movie in TFI 1st half super Interval twist Waiting for second half #NVNN @sundeepkishan @vennelakishore

Dharani Kumar‏ @dharanicherry