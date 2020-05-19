Around nine migrant workers were killed on Tuesday (May 19) morning when a truck carrying them collided with a bus in Bhagalpur district of Bihar, police officials said. Several others have been injured in the accident.

The accident occurred in Naugachhia of Bhagalpur. According to a news agency, at least 9 labourers have died in the accident.

Police said the accident occurred when the truck loaded with iron bars reached Ambho Chowk in Kharik police station jurisdiction. It hit an oncoming bus, following which the truck tipped over, trapping the labourers under the falling iron bars.

Police later said it did not suspected more persons could be trapped under the iron bars.

Naugachia SDM Mukesh Kumar said the victims may have hitched a ride on the truck while returning to their homes. The injured have been admitted in a hospital.

It was learnt that Aadhaar cards found at the accident spot indicated that the deceased were from East Champaran district.

The truck driver absconded after the accident.

Other similar accidents

Last week, 26 migrant labourers have died when two trucks carrying migrant labourers from different states collided in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya.

Sixteen other migrant workers were killed in Maharashtra's Aurangabad when a goods train run over them while the group fell asleep on the railway tracks after walking for hours.

(With agency inputs)