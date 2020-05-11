Nina Agdal is a goddess but she humbly accepted the mantle of an angel when she worked with Victoria's Secret.

Nina was one of the most popular angels that walked for the lingerie giant. Victoria's Secret is currently facing a lot of criticism and even had to cancel their fashion show. Which has arguably been their crown jewel for several years.

However, it doesn't seem like Nina is letting all that bet her down. So, we thought we'd take a look back at some of Nina's more sultry posts. And there seem to be quite a few. In this particular snap, Nina can be seen posing topless in nothing more than a bikini bottom.

Her arms are covering her chest as she stares seductively into the camera. She accessorised her look with a hat. She can be seen sitting on some rocks with a beach as her backdrop.

It is known that Nina Agdal was born in 1992 and she is one of the most sought after models in the world. She apparently shot to prominence in 2014 when she shared the Sports Illustrated Magazine cover with Lily Aldridge and Chrissy Teigen.

Nina sure doesn't seem to be letting the coronavirus quarantine get her spirits down. You can check out the pics here: