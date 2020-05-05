Nina Agdal is fierce and she wants everyone to know it. Reportedly, just last week she hit back at troll who called her 'desperate for attention.'

And no matter what trolls and critics say, Nina will continue to be fierce. And to prove that she posted a set of snaps to Instagram. In the pics, Nina appears to be completely topless. She is seen posing behind a tree.

The Sports Illustrated model wore nothing but a pair of grey jogging bottoms, using her cleverly positioned left arm to cover her modesty. Nina is gorgeous, there is no denying that and a look at these snap is further proof of that.

Nina displayed her impossibly toned stomach in the photographs. The Danish model allowed her brunette locks to hang down loose in messy waves. She accessorised her look with a smattering of gold jewellery.

Nina captioned the trio of snaps shared to her Instagram: 'Frosé made me do it.' Nina Agdal was born in 1992. Nina is one of the most sought after models in the world. She shot to prominence in 2014 when she shared the Sports Illustrated Magazine cover with Lily Aldridge and Chrissy Teigen. Nina sure doesn't seem to be letting the coronavirus quarantine get her spirits down. You can check out the pics here: