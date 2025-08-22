Nikki Tamboli has left social media gasping for some air with her birthday celebration. The diva turned 29 and chose to celebrate her special day with her beau Arbaz Patel in Dubai. The two made heads turn with their fiery chemistry in the photos. Nikki went all bold and sultry with her swimwear look. The two shared mushy photos on Instagram and confirmed that they are going quite strong.

Celebrating b'day with Arbaz

It wasn't her birthday that took Nikki to Dubai. The former Bigg Boss contestant was on a work trip to Dubai and chose to celebrate her big day with her close ones there. "This birthday feels extra special because I get to combine work with joy. Shooting in Dubai is exciting, but celebrating with my loved ones and Arbaz by my side makes it even more beautiful," she told TOI.

Arbaz's wish

Arbaz also had the sweetest birthday wish for his lady love. He took to social media to share an old video of the two of them cutting a cake, feeding it to each other, getting romantic and intimate. However, that was from their onscreen role. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Wish you many many happy returns of the day. Allah bless you, my life line."

Arbaz again shared a more recent picture of the two of them together and wrote, "Happy birthday love." It was on Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 that the two first met. It didn't take long for sparks to fly and soon they couldn't keep their hands off of each other. The couple hit a rocky patch when Nikki's mother entered the show and told her about Patel's previous relationship.

Tamboli then took a step back, only for the love between them to reignite towards the later part of the show. There have been rumours of Arbaz Patel joining Bigg Boss Hindi with Salman Khan in season 19.