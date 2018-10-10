John Cena and Nikki Bella were scheduled to marry in mid-2018 but due to personal reasons, the famous WWE couple ended their engagement. However, the former couple was recently spotted together in Australia and as per a recent report, Nikki Bella and John Cena enjoy spending time together.

According to HollywoodLife, on October 6, Nikki Bella and John Cena were spotted in a Melbourne mall. The former couple was attending the WWE SuperShow Down Live Event in Australia over the weekend.

"Nikki will always hold a special place in her heart for John, but she no longer has any romantic feelings towards him. John played such an important role in her life and it's been long enough since their breakup that they can enjoy spending time together occasionally, but only as friends," revealed an alleged insider.

The tipster went on to add that the decision to end their engagement was very difficult and Total Bellas star holds no bad blood for John Cena.

"They didn't split because their chemistry was off, and while it is not entirely easy for her, she is not hooking up with him," the alleged source further explains. "They were mature enough to realize things wouldn't have worked out in the long run because they want different things, but she still misses him and enjoys being around him."

As of now, John Cena and Nikki Bella's representatives have not made any official comments on the recent claim.

Nikki Bella recently talked about her feelings towards her former beau and revealed how she is doing fine after the split. WWE Diva's Champion Nikki stated that she does not talk to John Cena anymore and after the split, she is trying to concentrate on herself.

"I think it's happiness, and just fully being happy — that's what I want."

John Cena and Nikki Bella were seeing each other since 2012 and after winning the tag fight at WrestleMania 33, John Cena proposed Nikki Bella in front of thousands of WWE fans.