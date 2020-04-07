Nikki Bella is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. The 36-year-old WWE wrestler recently took to her official Instagram account to post a video of her in her WWE attire.

The Wrestlemania star was seen in her WWE gear recreating her entry. She wore a two-piece red coloured WWE uniform with a matching hat.

The soon to be mama captioned the video as, "Happy #wrestlemania WWE Universe! Had to get back into this for WM Day! Stay Fearless! Enjoy the show! Becky [Lynch] and Shayna [Baszler] just kicked so much booty! Congrats Becky!!"

Although the video on her Instagram account was a short one, the extended version is available on her twin sister's Brie Bella's YouTube account. The longer version of the video shows, Brie and her husband and wrestler Daniel Bryan's daughter, Birdie.

Twin Brie Bella is also pregnant with her second child

Brie who is also pregnant but with her second child can be seen telling Nikki, "You woke up my daughter." Brie also continues to say, "We gotta talk about your dance moves, 'cause they're really, really bad," To which Nikki replies, "OK, well, I'm rusty. And I've been tired."

Nikki is also seen dancing and jumping with Birdie. The little one also points at her stomach and says, "It has a baby in there. Brie replies to the little girl, "It does have a baby in there".

The two sisters who are also twins are pregnant at the same time and are due only two weeks apart from one and another. Brie was also recorded as saying, "People are going to think that's a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!"

Nikki also said, "It was a total surprise. It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm pregnant. I'm not ready for it."