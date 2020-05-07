In her new book Incomparable, Nikki Bella has revealed some intimate details about her relationship with wrestler, John Cena. The book that is co-written by Nikki's sister, Brie Bella, recalls some moments from her engagement and spilt from Cena.

Nikki Bella and John Cena started dating in 2012. The two were engaged to get married but unfortunately parted ways in 2017.

Addressing their issues, Nikki wrote, "For the purpose of his privacy, I don't want to retread old events here— particularly the ones that got plenty of screen time and rehashing in the media. There is not much more to milk from that well-documented chain of events. But I do think there is value in explaining what I learned about myself during a time of extreme highs and lows, in the hopes that it helps some of you."

Nikki revealed that the two had opposing views on marriage and kids. She wrote, "Rather than turn and face that, I pushed it under the carpet and figured I could pretend like it wasn't there. Because I was terrified of losing my love, I stuffed my desire for marriage and kids as deep as I could. He had made it clear that they weren't on the menu for him. That's tough, though, because if you're inclined that way, then the more you grow to love someone, the more you want it all. I stopped giving voice to those needs, though. I was worried my ex would call it off and let me go. And while I wanted those things very badly—I just wanted him more."

She also praised him for his sweet gestures for when she underwent surgery, "He looked like the Incredible Hulk, curled up into the fetal position. He wouldn't let anyone send him home. He helped me go to the bathroom, even though it made me want to die with embarrassment."

Nikki is now dating dancer Artem Chigvintsev, and the couple is expecting their first child.