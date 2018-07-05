WWE professional wrestler John Cena astounded his fans from around the globe when he asked the two-time WWE Diva's Champion Nikki Bella to marry him in front of thousands of fans. But after spending almost six years together, they called it quits in April 2018.

Back in 2017, Cena won the tag match against The Miz and Maryse. The 39-year-old wrestler took the opportunity to ask his longtime girlfriend Bella to marry him. The proposal made everyone excited about the duo and fans hoped that Cena-Bella will tie knots by the end of the year. But things did not work out between them and earlier this year, they announced they have called off the engagement.

In a joint statement, they said that ending the relationship was a difficult decision for both of them. It was allegedly speculated that Blockers' movie star did not wish to start a family and that's why the couple has ended their relationship.

Cena later made headlines when he revealed he still wishes to marry Nikki. In a recent candid interview, he opened up about his feelings and stated he still loves her. His statement made many to believe that Nikki and John are indeed working on their relationship and will soon be back as a couple.

On July 1, the Totally Bellas star took to YouTube to clear out the wind about the rumors swirling about her personal life. The WWE star told her fans she talk to John Cena every day but they are not back together as a couple. She added she is hopeful the two will one day rekindle their romance but the distance is helping them to deal with certain issues. The separation has also taught the diva about her inner strength.

"[John] is not only my best friend, but he truly is one of the best people I have ever met, and hehas patience with me and he has really taught me a lot over the last few months," she added.

Check out her entire statement:

Cena was in a relationship with Bella after the former got divorced with Elizabeth Huberdeau in 2012. During that time, the Total Divas star had just lost the Diva's Championship against Layla. In one of her interviews, Bella revealed that her relationship with Cena started out like a dinner and they remained only friends for many years.