Nike SNKR App is breaking hearts
The Nike SNKRS app is heaven and hell for sneakerheads. Heaven if they grab and bag those limited edition sneakers. Hell, for most since the products are limited they just make peace with getting that L (taking a LOSS).

A place where they can (if they're lucky) get their hands on limited-run products.

Those who get them gloat, those who don't float (in the sea of their own tears and tweets). Friday was a bad day overall for fans as the supply (as usual) was nowhere near the demand. Saturday brings hope with Off-White Jordan 4 release drops.

Here are some of the epic SNKR tweets:

LIST OF THOSE LUCKY PEEPS WHO MANAGED TO COP ONE (they emailed us):

1. Nia Murray: "I was luckily able to cop the exclusive access release to women earlier this week".

 

