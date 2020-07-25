The Nike SNKRS app is heaven and hell for sneakerheads. Heaven if they grab and bag those limited edition sneakers. Hell, for most since the products are limited they just make peace with getting that L (taking a LOSS).

A place where they can (if they're lucky) get their hands on limited-run products.

Those who get them gloat, those who don't float (in the sea of their own tears and tweets). Friday was a bad day overall for fans as the supply (as usual) was nowhere near the demand. Saturday brings hope with Off-White Jordan 4 release drops.

Here are some of the epic SNKR tweets:

SNKRS APP: “Your size is sold out, select a different size”



*goes to select different size*



SNKRS APP: “Soldout”



Me: pic.twitter.com/Dg5V3aCy9n — Jelani (@fightingdemons0) July 25, 2020

Another day another L for the SNKRS app nothin new ? pic.twitter.com/pFX5aPRnQd — Nate Linayao ?? (@bunso0023) July 25, 2020

Took yet another L on the SNKRS app. Pain pic.twitter.com/u0RNmCL1Ed — jen (@jenniferr_rae) July 25, 2020

FUCK THE SNKRS APP!! FUCK VIRGIL!!! FUCK NIKE!!! FUCK THIS!! i’m switching to skechers ?i’m tired of taking all these Ls in my life ? pic.twitter.com/nOYu30lABk — {ąŁb£r+H} (@AlberthCubas) July 25, 2020

ive never met someone whos actually hit on snkrs app matter fact i dont know anyone who knows anyone thats ever hit on that app ? — VLEX GALINDO (@VLEXXXGALINDO) July 25, 2020

I don’t need a girlfriend , cause the Nike SNKRS app fucks me everyday pic.twitter.com/8uraVMPYsy — Tom Hardly (@soREIDiculous) July 25, 2020

**opens SNKRS app**



10AM: “You’re in line!”



10:00:10AM: “Sold Out in your size” pic.twitter.com/K4xfN4SrTa — Jeff (@JeffJSays) July 25, 2020

“caught that L on the snkrs app again today lmao ??” pic.twitter.com/fvuQoKUg4F — Aaron West (@oeste) July 25, 2020

bro how does SNKRS app give me so much pain in the span of 2 days ? pic.twitter.com/DrwqU17rib — Fee?? (@Fee44x_) July 25, 2020

LIST OF THOSE LUCKY PEEPS WHO MANAGED TO COP ONE (they emailed us):

1. Nia Murray: "I was luckily able to cop the exclusive access release to women earlier this week".