Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer The Night Manager is all set to enthrall the audience. The Hindi adaptation of British drama with the same name, the series stars Anil Kapoor playing an international arms dealer. Aditya, on the other hand, plays the soldier disguised as the hotel's night manager. The show also has some other big names like – Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl.

In an interview, Anil Kapoor revealed that he asked the makers of the show not to make too many changes in terms of the core of the show. He added that he had realised during the Hindi version of 24 that if one tries too hard to add or change scripts to avoid comparisons, it loses its core and then audience doesn't accept it anymore.

When and where to watch

We have all been waiting to watch the series for a long time and the wait is finally coming to an end. The show will be available for streaming on OTT platform Disney + Hotstar. The show will start streaming on February 17, 2023.

While Anil Kapoor recently became a grandfather, actor Aditya Roy Kapur has been making news for his dating rumours with Ananya Panday. On the other hand, actress Sobhita Dhulipala is also rumoured to be dating Naga Chaitanya after his separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu.