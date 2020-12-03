Karnataka's COVID-19 cases have been averaging at minimum as compared to the previous months, giving a ray of hope that things are improving and normalcy could be just around the corner. But timely measures, especially during festive seasons, are essential in order to keep the streak going as there is a possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 infections in the state. The biggest upcoming event that generally attracts mass crowds is the New Year's and without strict restrictions, coronavirus cases are likely to spike.

The health department proposed a draft advisory based on recommendations from Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) that a night curfew during the New Year week is a wise decision. As per TAC, the second wave may hit Karnataka during January-February 2021.

Night curfew in K'taka

"Ban New Year public celebrations from December 26 to January 1 in resorts, hotels, on roads (MG road, Brigade Road in Bengaluru) etc. and impose night curfew between 8 pm and 5 am during this period," the draft said, noting the recommended measures, TOI reported.

Bengaluru's civic body, BBMP on Wednesday recommended the state government to ban celebrations on the eve of New Year's. BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad also met home minister Basavaraj Bommai to discuss the concerns raised by the health department.

"It's December now and during winter, we fear the COVID-19 cases may increase. If revellers are allowed to party on MG Road and Brigade Road like previous years, it will increase the chances of the rapid spread of the coronavirus. Hence, we have suggested to the government to not allow gathering of crowds on New Year's Eve," Manjunath Prasad was quoted as saying.

Based on these recommendations, the Karnataka government is planning to impose a night curfew from 8 pm to 5 am from December 26, 2020, till January 1, 2021. An official announcement is yet to be made.

Coronavirus in Karnataka

Karnataka's daily average is lower than what it was a few months ago. On Wednesday, 1,440 new COVID cases were reported in the state. Recoveries are at 983, lower than the new cases reported. As of December 2, there are 24,150 active cases in the state, Department of Health and Family Welfare Services reported.