Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, fake news has been a nuisance causing unnecessary panic among citizens. One of the most viral forwards that put people on the edge was about lockdowns, restricting people's movement other than for essential services only. It might have been several months since the total lockdown restrictions were lifted, advising citizens to individually practice caution in public to restore a sense of normalcy, but that could change anytime if the COVID cases spike again. Playing on that fear, a viral social media post claims that another total lockdown might happen in Karnataka owing to the second wave of coronavirus in the state.

The claim

WhatsApp groups, this week, had one common forward - one that said a second lockdown might be imposed in Karnataka in fears of a second wave of coronavirus. The viral post also claims that Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa "warned people that a second lockdown might be imposed by 15th December to 15th February."

The post had BSY's photo along with a depiction of lockdown due to the COVID-19 virus. The forward also claims a "2nd wave coronavirus (COVID-19) in Karnataka" is confirmed and the CMO asked Bengaluru citizens to ensure all precautions.

Fact-check

IBTimes fact check desk received the viral forward claiming another total lockdown in Karnataka. The first major giveaway is the language, which is filled with errors. The post also claims that the second wave of coronavirus has been confirmed in Karnataka, but there is no official information to confirm that claim. In fact, Karnataka is reporting less cases than ever, averaging somewhere around 1,000 cases per day.

CM Yediyurappa or his office hasn't hinted at a total lockdown in the state, but it has received recommendations for a night curfew from December 26 to January 1 in view of New Year's celebrations. The only piece of information that's true about a second COVID wave is based on an assessment by the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), which said that a second wave of the pandemic is expected during January-February 2021. The panel also recommended for hospitals to be ready for a spike in cases early next year.

But nothing about a total lockdown in the state has been recommended or considered by the state CM. Hence, IBTimes has arrived at the conclusion that the viral pic hinting of a total lockdown is all but true.