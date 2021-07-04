Nidhi Subbaiah seems to have paid a heavy price for her recent fight with KP Aravind, who is billed as the hot favourite to win the Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 trophy. If we go by the rumours, the actress has been eliminated from Sudeep-hosted show on Sunday, 4 July.

Contestants in Danger Zone

There were seven contestants like Prashanth Sambargi, Manju Pavagada, Nidhi Subbaiah, Divya Suresh, Priyanka Thimmesh, Raghu Gowda, and Chakravarthy Chandrachaud in the danger zone. Netizens had expected Chakravarthy Chandrachaud or Raghu Gowda to be evicted from the reality show.

However, to everyone's surprise, Nidhi has been shown the door. If we go by the response on social media sites, the actress has drawn the ire of KP Aravind's fans following the verbal clash with him in a recent episode. Her loose comments against him sent a wrong message to the audience. Thus failing to secure a good number of votes.

Check out the fans' Comments over Her Eviction Rumours:

Truth sayer: NS elimination was not expected & reasons as per me

1) Neither DU nor KP were nominated-am sure majority of the votes of Ariviya got diverted to save their bucket holders

2) NS fight with KP worsened 1)

3) NS fight with SP diverted her friendly cross votes to probably MP #BBK8

That could be a factor but defn not major - the elimination would have been different for sure if either DU or KP were in nomination ..bucket holders CC/PS were definitely major beneficiaries after NS fight with KP

#BBK8

Sanjana Manturshettar: With Nidhi's elimination news coming from strong sources .. is it the end of picnic gang by next weekend... #SP #BBK8

Ashka: She had tears in her eyes at the end of the convo ....so basically she understood her stake .....n then her elimination would come as a blow to her !! I m sure she never saw that coming before pt n cc!! There she gets all her answers

#BBK8

CC n PT still in the house n NS out !! Now imagine how hurt someones ego might be!! Shankar ashwath n chandrakala mohan(elders in the house) too disliked nidhi for her superiority complex!! So i think now case is closed!!

atweeeets: What KP said to her was wrong but she also said the same to him later and the case would have been closed....

But talking of his career so loosely is NOT DONE and she'll realise it when she's out, stay strong Nidhi cuz you're gonno face some serious repercussions outsideThumbs up #BBK8

Shrilakshmi: If Nidhi is actually out,

Looking at the recent promo,

Idu "last moment change in decision and change of plans" anta ansta ide

When PT is there, what's the use of NS? #BBK8

Amerikannadathi: If bbk is eliminating Nidhi for sure, I think what KS spoke is ok as they don't want to talk strong about her attitude towards KP ( it May turn to female harassment case). Now that she is leaving bbk, there is some justice. There is a fault in both however hers is more. #BBK8

Sandy: #bbk8

Nidhi did not do anything last week. Trying out draw out the arguement for mileage may have tuned out all neutral supporters who liked multiple candidates like shubha and kp.

With three more weeks left, the fans are now expecting a double elimination in Sudeep-hosted show in the coming weeks. It is also interesting to see who will be in the danger zone in the coming week.