Border 2 producer Nidhi Dutta is all set to embrace motherhood in the coming days. On Monday, her husband, Binoy Gandhi, hosted a grand baby shower in the city. The celebration was attended by close friends from the industry, making it a heartfelt occasion filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories.

From Abhishek Bachchan, Mana and Ahan Shetty to Sara Ali Khan, Manish Malhotra, Bhushan Kumar, and Soni Razdan, several prominent figures attended the baby shower and blessed the couple on their beautiful journey toward parenthood.

Pictures from Nidhi Dutta's baby shower, shared on social media, offer a glimpse into the joyous occasion.

Nidhi looked radiant in a golden and bright pink sequinned ethnic dress, proudly showing off her baby bump. Her husband, Binoy Gandhi, complemented her in a white and pink embroidered kurta-pyjama set.

In one photo, Abhishek Bachchan is seen offering mithai to Nidhi while posing with her. He looked dapper in a navy blue kurta and white pyjamas.

Sara Ali Khan also joined the celebration, posing happily with the parents-to-be in a yellow ethnic kurta set. Other images feature producer Bhushan Kumar, Mana Shetty, and designer Manish Malhotra, all posing with Nidhi and Binoy.

Additional pictures captured the couple cutting a cake, with Abhishek Bachchan, Manish Malhotra, and others joining in the celebration.

In March, Nidhi Dutta announced her pregnancy by sharing lovely pictures with Binoy from the Border 2 set. She revealed that their "greatest blessing" is on the way, with the baby due in July 2025. In the pictures, Nidhi flaunted her baby bump while Binoy kissed her belly. The post was captioned, "Our Greatest Blessing is on the way... July 2025."

Work Front

Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The film is a sequel to the 1997 patriotic classic Border and aims to showcase raw emotions and heroism through its gripping storyline, intense action sequences, and heartfelt drama. Border 2 is scheduled for release in theatres to celebrate Republic Day 2026.