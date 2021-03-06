Nicolas Cage tied the knot for the fifth time with Riko Shibata. The Oscar winning actor, 57, wed Riko Shibata last month in a small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. The photos from the wedding have been shared by the hotel.

"It's true, and we are very happy," Cage says in a statement to the media. While news of the wedding broke on Friday, they tied the knot on February 16 — a date which has been very special to Nicholas Cage.

"The date was chosen to honour the birthday of the groom's late father. The bride wore a handmade Japanese Bridal Kimono from Kyoto that required three layers," the report on People stated.

The bride Shibata had worn a black handmade Japanese Bridal Kimono, and Cage had worn black Tom Ford Tuxedo, with a yellow rose buttonhole to complete the look of the wedding which had also included Riko's bouquet.

How did they meet?

Cage and Riko had met in Japan over a year ago and had exchanged traditional Catholic and Shinto vows with poetry from Walt Whitman and Haiku sprinkled in. They were joined for a small celebration where Nicolas' third wife Alice Kim and their son Kal had also been invited. In the state of Nevada, their marriage certificate shows that Riko had taken Cage's surname, much like in any traditional marriage.

The wedding had arrived in less than two years since Nicholas had asked for an annulment of his marriage with his fourth wife, Erika Koike which had lasted only for four days.