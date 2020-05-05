Nicolas Cage is all set to star as Tiger King in the upcoming Netflix TV series based on the life of Joe Exotic.

As per the report by Variety, the eight-part scripted TV series is being produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. The forthcoming TV series is based on a Texas Monthly article by Leif Reigstad, titled 'Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild.'

As per the report, the upcoming Netflix TV show will center around Joe Schreibvogel, a.k.a Joe Exotic, a zookeeper who fights to keep his park even at the risk of his sanity. Ghost Rider movie star Nicholas Cage will play the role of Joe and commence his journey into the digital world.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness:

If you are living under a brick and have no about Joe Exotic and his crimes let us give you a very brief about him and Netflix's eight-part documentary that shock the world.

Joe Exotic is an American former zoo operator and convicted felon. He is reportedly claimed to be the most prolific breeder of tigers in North America. Apart from this, there was a time when he ran for the President of the United States of America and then for Governor of Oklahoma.

In 2019, Joe was convicted on 17 federal charges of animal abuse — eight violations of the Lacey Act (prohibits the trade of fishes, wildlife, and plants) and nine of the Endangered Specie Act, and two counts of murder for hire, and for a plot to kill Carole Baskin — CEO of Big Cat Rescue.

As of now, Joe Exotic is serving a 22-year sentence in federal prison and got worldwide recognition after Netflix released an eight-part documentary focusing on his life and his feud with Carole Baskin.

Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin and received positive reviews from critics and viewers. As per Nielsen ratings, the documentary was watched by 34.3 million people over its first ten days of release — making it one of the most successful Netflix's project releases to date.