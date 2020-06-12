Just a month after dropping his single, 'GOOBA', Tekashi 6ix9ine is back with another song, 'TROLLZ'. The song also features Nicki Minaj and is dedicated to 'haters'. The rapper also known as Daniel Hernandez released the song while under house arrest. He has been under federal supervision since his exit from the prison over coronavirus concerns.

Nicki Minaj Instagram

The song's video is colorful, full of rainbows and bright backgrounds. Tekashi 6ix9ine also does not shy away from flaunting his house arrest anklet and flaunts it openly in one of the clips. The song's lyrics are aimed at haters,

"I know you don't like me, you wanna fight me

You don't want no problems at your party? Don't invite me,"

"I don't worry 'bout you niggas, please stop talking 'bout me

Always talkin' bout me 'cause you looking for the clouty."



This is not the first collaboration for the two singers. Minaj and Tekashi 6ix9ine have worked together in 2018 on two songs, 'FEFE' and 'MAMA'. Minaj had also received a lot of backlash for her association with Tekashi 6ix9ine back then as the rapper had been accused of felony for using a child in a sexual performance.

Announcing her latest collaboration on TROLLZ, Minaj said, "A portion of the proceeds from #Trollz including merch items, will be going directly to The Bail Project Inc. The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can't afford to pay bail. #BlackLivesMatter."

Nicki Minaj Instagram

It is interesting to note that the not for profit organization, No Kid Hungry had earlier rejected 6ix9ine's $200,000 donation saying that, "As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values."

Regardless of the many controversies surrounding Tekashi 6ix9ine, the song opened up to good reviews from fans. The video has already crossed 56 lakh views on You Tube.