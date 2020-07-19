History is filled with stories of hard work, resilience, and courage. Oftentimes, we are scrolling our feed and we land on a motivational video imparting knowledge about why we should never give up and how to remain focused towards what we want. Nick Mocuta personifies resilience, courage, and determination.

After graduating from Business School, Nick emigrated to America in search of better opportunities. All he had was a backpack full of hope and five hundred dollars. He landed at Los Angeles International Airport with no clear direction. He lost a hundred dollars on his first cab ride and later could not find a place to rest; he had to resort to sleeping on benches in public parks and saving every single penny he had. Suddenly the world was gloomy and dark, but Nick clung onto the last ray of hope even when it was hazily visible.

Soon, he gravitated towards the Real Estate Industry. He earned his Real Estate Broker License and began working. The industry served as a safe haven for him. However, once he felt he plateaued, with newfound enthusiasm and a steadfast approach, he switched gears and tried his luck in the e-Commerce industry.

In the e-Commerce industry, Nick began with selling on Amazon through its service Amazon FBA (Fulfilment by Amazon). It lets sellers choose their desired product which then gets stored at Amazon warehouses and shipped once it has been ordered. To succeed in this industry requires one to sharpen their decision making and marketing strategies. You have to equip yourself with clever risk-taking behavior to select profitable products and persuasive negotiation skills to list that product such that it appeals to the customers.

Once Nick understood the science behind it, he flourished. And as he flourished, he ascertained he was helping others succeed alongside as well. He now provides online consultation to those who seek his help and allows them to break free of their financial shackles, in turn securing a passive income through e-Commerce.