Nick Jonas's mother Denise Jonas steals the Show at Siddharth Chopra's Wedding, Fans Say She Looks Younger Than bahu Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra, got married on Friday in the presence of close friends and family. The pre-wedding festivities began on Tuesday, with several well-known personalities from the industry attending the celebrations.

Priyanka Chopra has been actively sharing pictures from the wedding festivities. On Saturday, she posted a series of photos capturing special moments from the celebrations.

In the pictures, Priyanka was seen with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and her in-laws, Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

However, apart from Priyanka and Nick, it was Priyanka's mother-in-law, Denise Jonas, who stole the spotlight with her stunning outfit choices.

During the mehendi ceremony, Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas were seen enjoying the festivities, with Denise even applying henna on her hands. Kevin was also spotted capturing beautiful moments of his wife.

Who Wore What?

Kevin Jonas looked dapper in a golden kurta paired with white pants, while Priyanka stunned in a floral-printed off-shoulder gown. However, Denise Jonas decided to re-wear a six-year-old saree from her wardrobe that won hearts.

Denise had originally worn the pink saree in 2018 at her son Nick Jonas' engagement. She draped it similarly this time, pairing it with the same sleeveless blouse.

Netizens have been showering praise on Priyanka's mother-in-law for her elegant sartorial choices, with many even commenting that she looks younger than Priyanka herself.

Not just during the wedding and pre-wedding festivities, but even at the wedding after-party, Denise Jonas made a statement. She looked stunning in a golden gown with puffed sleeves as she posed alongside her husband, Kevin.

Beyond her stylish ensembles, Denise also embraced Priyanka's cultural traditions. Nick Jonas, along with his mother and father, actively participated in the wedding rituals, making the celebrations even more special.

Let's take a look at what netizens have to say

A user wrote, "She looks more younger than Priyanka.."

Another mentioned, "Santoor saasu maa.."

Work Front

She will be seen in the second season of Citadel. She will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's next, whether she will be playing the lead opposite Mahesh Babu However, she hinted at starting a 'new chapter' when she visited a temple in Telangana a few days ago.