There is something about celebs and their dad-bods that even trolls can't troll. Nick Jonas was recently spotted having a gala time with wife Priyanka Chopra during her birthday vacation in Miami. While many pictures of their romantic and adventurous vacation have gone viral, one particular picture has caught everyone's fancy.

A picture of Nick, holding a hose while standing on a yacht and soaking himself up in some water, while flaunting his dad-bod has gone viral. Shirtless and wearing only white swim trunks, women are finding Nick irresistible. The picture has gained tremendous response from all sections. Fans seem to have fallen-in-love with Nick's bulges and some have even said on social media that they want to have a piece of this 'thick Nick'.

Thanks Pri for giving us thicc Nick Jonas — ana flavia (@_analisboa) July 22, 2019

I can’t stop thinking about that bit of belly hanging over Nick Jonas’s shorts pic.twitter.com/yZcX6uL4mw — Xanax: Worrier Princess (@platholyte) July 21, 2019

a colleague came over to my desk when I was passionately zooming into the thicc nick jonas pics and now I want to die — Maggy (@maggyvaneijk) July 22, 2019

From calling him 'delicious' to 'thick Nick', netizens can't seem to have enough of Priyanka Chopra's husband. Another picture of the couple from their vacation, where an 'asthmatic' Priyanka was seen smoking along with hubby Nick and mother Madhu Chopra, had recently drawn flak. Fans reminded Priyanka of her video where she had claimed to have asthma and hence had urged people not to burst crackers on Diwali as it makes breathing difficult for people with this breathing problem.

Earlier, Jason Momoa had been body-shamed on Instagram for being spotted with a dad-bod. The Aquaman actor who had been hailed for his incredible acting skills and ripped body, was trolled for his paunch. Leonardo Di Caprio, Adam Sandler, Gerald Butler are some other Hollywood celebs who were trolled when spotted with a dad-bod.